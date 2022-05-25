ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwik Trip, Festival Foods launch gas rewards program

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Kwik Trip and Festival Foods are launching a new gas rewards program to help save people money when at the pump.

According to the two companies, the program launches Wednesday and will allow Festival Foods shoppers to save 1 cent per gallon for every $10 they spend at Festival Foods. This means, that for every $100 you spend on groceries, you can save 10 cents per gallon on gas.

Festival Foods has been testing this program in some markets. President and CEO of Festival Foods, Mark Skogen, said the results show that shoppers clearly love the program.

“We’re excited to provide added value to our guests in this new partnership with Kwik Trip, a fellow Wisconsin-based business that, like Festival Foods, is committed to providing the very best value and service to its guests,” Skogen said.

David Jackson, the Kwik Trip digital marketing and loyalty manager said the opportunity to work with another Wisconsin-based company was a "no-brainer."

“We’re always looking for ways to bring value to our guests," he said.

Those interested in participating in the rewards program can head to a Festival Foods location in Wisconsin and pick up a Festival Foods Gas Rewards card.

According to a news release, the rewards balance will be displayed at the bottom of your Festival Foods receipt and can be registered and checked online.

TMJ4 News

