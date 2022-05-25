ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Severe Storm Risk issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio

By Aaron Myler
 3 days ago

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As temperatures continue to warm up, another low pressure system moves through the area to provide more rain and storms once again for today.

Late this evening is the next chance for storms to pop into the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLopX_0fpgcn9e00
Storms coming to the Ohio Valley Thursday evening

These storms will come to the area this evening and this will continue into Friday morning.

This has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Severe Outlook for tomorrow putting our area in a Marginal or Slight storm risk. This is either a one or a two out of five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaHwx_0fpgcn9e00
Severe Storm Risk issued for our area Thursday.

The main concern as these storms come through the area is gusty winds inside of any storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnRAp_0fpgcn9e00
High winds are possible as storms roll through Thursday night

These showers and storms will carry over into Friday morning. The chance will continue into the afternoon and evening but will start to taper off as we get further into the evening. A few showers could be leftover on Saturday but will be spotty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

WTRF

Heat and sunshine are on the way to West Virginia and Ohio

Friday: Grey skies for the majority of the day with a little peek of sunshine briefly this afternoon. We are going to see rain showers this morning and those will take a break this afternoon, before returning this evening. High of 72. Saturday: Starting off with cloudy skies and then...
WTRF

Chances for scattered showers across Ohio and West Virginia on Friday

TONIGHT: The overall weather for the day was average at best. We had some periods of the day where the sun was out, others it was grey and cloudy with scattered showers around. Not everyone saw precip early this morning. Sky coverage stayed a bit cloudy for the afternoon hours today, although that really didn’t hinder temperatures. We maxed out in the mid to low 80s across the board. Winds were a bit more noticeable as well, blowing from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Expect to see a return of rain showers and potential storms as we head deeper into the evening hours. The Ohio and West Virginia area is outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for flash flooding. Tonight, showers and storms will be around the area. We will likely stick with scattered showers into the morning of Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 60s.
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

