Severe Storm Risk issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As temperatures continue to warm up, another low pressure system moves through the area to provide more rain and storms once again for today.

Late this evening is the next chance for storms to pop into the forecast.

Storms coming to the Ohio Valley Thursday evening

These storms will come to the area this evening and this will continue into Friday morning.

This has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Severe Outlook for tomorrow putting our area in a Marginal or Slight storm risk. This is either a one or a two out of five.

Severe Storm Risk issued for our area Thursday.

The main concern as these storms come through the area is gusty winds inside of any storms.

High winds are possible as storms roll through Thursday night

These showers and storms will carry over into Friday morning. The chance will continue into the afternoon and evening but will start to taper off as we get further into the evening. A few showers could be leftover on Saturday but will be spotty.

