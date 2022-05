While many farmers within the region are welcoming any rains that may fall, Minnesota and North Dakota farmers would rather like to see drier conditions in order to complete their spring planting. Liz Stahl serves as an Extension Educator with the University of Minnesota. She says, while farmers within the southwestern portion of Minnesota are either completed, or nearing completion of their planting, many others in the central and northern portions are falling even further behind with their spring planting.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO