Andreessen Horowitz raises $4.5 billion for fourth crypto fund

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz said on Wednesday it has raised $4.5 billion for its fourth cryptocurrency fund, bringing its total funds raised so far for digital currency investments to more than $7.6 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)

#Cryptocurrency#Bengaluru#Web3
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

