ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

7 biggest events in Des Moines in 2022

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

  • Here are the top seven events happening in Des Moines, starting this week.

CelebrAsian

What: This festival brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa around food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment.

Details: This year's event takes place at Western Gateway Park from May 27-28.

C0st: There is no cost for this event.

Des Moines Arts Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQ7mk_0fpgbqWO00 Photo courtesy of Des Moines Arts Festival

What: This art festival attracts more than 200,000 people and includes live entertainment, interactive arts activities, and film screenings.

Details: The festival will be held at Western Gateway Park from June 24-26.

C0st: Admission is free.

80/35 Music Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14osEE_0fpgbqWO00 80/35 Music Festival. Photo by Frankie Perrin

What: This nonprofit music festival offers a mix of local, national and international artists across three stages along with food, art and entertainment.

  • Proceeds from the festival are used to support local artists and music programs.

Details: 80/35 takes place July 8-9 in downtown Des Moines surrounding 12th and Locust Streets in the Western Gateway Park .

C0st: Grab your tickets here .

National Balloon Classic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QT02_0fpgbqWO00 Photo courtesy of National Balloon Classic

What: Bring the whole family to watch 100+ hot air balloons fill the skies. The event also includes live music, food and drinks, fireworks and more.

Details: Located at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola, the event will take place from July 29-Aug. 6.

Cost: $10 admission for ages 6 and up. Kids 5 and under get in free. Balloon rides are $220 per person ages 6-106.

  • You must call Galena on the Fly at 815-777-2747 to reserve your ride in advance of the event.

Hinterland Music Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YS8l_0fpgbqWO00
Hinterland Music Festival 2021. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

What: Hinterland is a four-day affair in the Iowa countryside that hosts a number of diverse acts across the indie, folk, rock, bluegrass, and alternative genres.

Details: Hinterland Music Festival is from August 4-7 and located at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater .

C0st: You can purchase passes here.

World Food and Music Festival

What: As the name suggests, this event is an offering of live music, performances cooking demonstrations, interactive programs, and food from all over the world.

Details: The 2022 World Food and Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16–18 at Western Gateway Park .

C0st: Admission is free.

Latino Heritage Festival

What: Celebrated in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, this two-day event includes exhibits from local Iowa Latinx artists, food vendors representing several countries in Latin America, cultural and educational booths, activities for children, and more.

Details: This year's festival will be held on September 24-25 at Western Gateway Park .

Cost: Check here for the most up-to-date details.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that admission to the National Balloon Classic costs $10 for ages 6 and up, not free for all.

Comments / 2

Related
KCCI.com

Ankeny surpasses West Des Moines in population size

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is now Des Moines' biggest suburb. It just surpassed West Des Moines after more than doubling its population since 2000. There were 27,000 residents in Ankeny in 2000. There are now 70,000 people calling Ankeny home, making it the sixth-largest city in the state. Cruise...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines pools won’t all open on time this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation will not be able to open all their aquatic facilities as planned due to seasonal staff shortages. All aquatic facilities were supposed to open on June 4th, 2022 but now the facilities will be opening on a rotating schedule. “Unfortunately, despite our exhaustive recruitment efforts starting […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

West Des Moines Spring Cleanup Scheduled

(West Des Moines, IA) -- The City of West Des Moines is announcing details of its annual Spring Cleanup. It'll take place the week of June 6-10th. Collection will take place on a resident's regular garbage day. Spring Cleanup is an opportunity for residents to dispose of items that don’t fit in their garbage carts.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Arts Festival#Art Festival#Asian American
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
northwestmoinfo.com

Winterset Hosts Celebration for Actor John Wayne’s 115th Birthday

WINTERSET, IA (Radio Iowa) The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is hosting a celebration this weekend to mark what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. Liz Hansen is manager of the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum. A dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning at the museum which doubled in size with the new expansion.
WINTERSET, IA
Clayton County Register

Recognized as Iowa Governor’s Scholar...

Emily Bieber, a senior at Waukon High School, was recognized by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony held May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa. Bieber is pictured in the center of the above submitted photo at the award presentation with Lt. Governor Gregg (left) and Governor Reynolds (right).
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

More than 500 teachers resigning from Des Moines metro schools

An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

What’s ahead for Valley West Mall

The start of foreclosure proceedings against Valley West Mall, a once shiny shopping destination for those in the Des Moines area and beyond, was not a surprise to retail observers who for years have watched the West Des Moines center fade from shoppers’ memories. The questions now being asked...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Girl Scout cabin can't be saved

CRESTON, Iowa — The fight to save a 100-year-old Girl Scout cabin in Creston may be ending. The city of Creston Parks and Recreation Board voted in December to destroy the old building at McKinley Park, but that plan was put on hold when the Creston Girl Scouts stepped in and said it would raise the $15,000 needed to repair the cabin. A committee was then formed to lead the effort.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines and Polk County assess work-from-home government

Des Moines and Polk County officials are reviewing work-from-home guidelines as some municipal employees push for remote statuses adopted in the early days of the pandemic, human resource directors from both governments tell Axios. Why it matters: Local governments provide crucial public services.Efforts to balance the community's needs with employees' desire for more workplace flexibility has significantly ramped up recently.The big picture: 77% of Americans whose job can be done remotely say it's important that their employer allow them to work remotely when they want to, according the annual Axios Harris 100 poll.Most say the pandemic proved many jobs can...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
873
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy