7 biggest events in Des Moines in 2022
Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
- Here are the top seven events happening in Des Moines, starting this week.
CelebrAsian
What: This festival brings together different Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa around food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment.
Details: This year's event takes place at Western Gateway Park from May 27-28.
C0st: There is no cost for this event.
Des Moines Arts FestivalPhoto courtesy of Des Moines Arts Festival
What: This art festival attracts more than 200,000 people and includes live entertainment, interactive arts activities, and film screenings.
Details: The festival will be held at Western Gateway Park from June 24-26.
C0st: Admission is free.
80/35 Music Festival80/35 Music Festival. Photo by Frankie Perrin
What: This nonprofit music festival offers a mix of local, national and international artists across three stages along with food, art and entertainment.
- Proceeds from the festival are used to support local artists and music programs.
Details: 80/35 takes place July 8-9 in downtown Des Moines surrounding 12th and Locust Streets in the Western Gateway Park .
C0st: Grab your tickets here .
National Balloon ClassicPhoto courtesy of National Balloon Classic
What: Bring the whole family to watch 100+ hot air balloons fill the skies. The event also includes live music, food and drinks, fireworks and more.
Details: Located at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola, the event will take place from July 29-Aug. 6.
Cost: $10 admission for ages 6 and up. Kids 5 and under get in free. Balloon rides are $220 per person ages 6-106.
- You must call Galena on the Fly at 815-777-2747 to reserve your ride in advance of the event.
Hinterland Music FestivalHinterland Music Festival 2021. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
What: Hinterland is a four-day affair in the Iowa countryside that hosts a number of diverse acts across the indie, folk, rock, bluegrass, and alternative genres.
Details: Hinterland Music Festival is from August 4-7 and located at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater .
C0st: You can purchase passes here.
World Food and Music Festival
What: As the name suggests, this event is an offering of live music, performances cooking demonstrations, interactive programs, and food from all over the world.
Details: The 2022 World Food and Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16–18 at Western Gateway Park .
C0st: Admission is free.
Latino Heritage Festival
What: Celebrated in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, this two-day event includes exhibits from local Iowa Latinx artists, food vendors representing several countries in Latin America, cultural and educational booths, activities for children, and more.
Details: This year's festival will be held on September 24-25 at Western Gateway Park .
Cost: Check here for the most up-to-date details.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that admission to the National Balloon Classic costs $10 for ages 6 and up, not free for all.
