Des Moines, IA

First look: Des Moines' planned $33M senior housing project

By Jason Clayworth
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
A $33 million senior housing complex will be constructed on Des Moines' south side, under a zoning request approved by the City Council this week. Why it...

Axios

Des Moines residents need to make more money to buy a home

Des Moines locals have to earn 30% more than a year ago to afford the region’s median-value home, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. The big picture: The income needed to afford a home has soared as limited inventory and strong demand drove up sale prices, and surging mortgage rates have made home loans more expensive.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines pools won’t all open on time this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation will not be able to open all their aquatic facilities as planned due to seasonal staff shortages. All aquatic facilities were supposed to open on June 4th, 2022 but now the facilities will be opening on a rotating schedule. “Unfortunately, despite our exhaustive recruitment efforts starting […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A second concession stand is opening at Gray's Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is expecting a lot of visitors to Gray's Lake this weekend. It's opening a second concession stand that hasn't been open in 10 years. You can find it on the north side of the lake by the beach. The boat...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Ask Axios: Who cut down all those big trees in Prospect Park?

Question: "Weren't the trees that were removed recently in Prospect Park part of the ICON project? If that's being delayed three to five years, why cut them now?" — Rachel Bradley, DSM.On Monday, we told you how organizers of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project are seeking permission to downsize the scope of work required under a $25 million federal grant.Under the revised proposal, work to create water amenities like boat launches at Birdland and Prospect parks would be completed in later years, depending on how much money is available.Answer: Prospect Park and at a site near Harriet and Southeast 14th streets were prepped in anticipation of the work outlined under the original scope of the grant. Dozens of trees were removed in March to avoid disturbing several endangered bat species that nest in the trees during warmer months, ICON director Maggie McClelland tells Axios.Officials at the time didn't anticipate a change in the project's timeline, McClelland said.Yes, but: While the trees could have stood longer, their deaths aren't in vain.The ICON improvements will still happen sometime in the future, McClelland noted.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

What’s ahead for Valley West Mall

The start of foreclosure proceedings against Valley West Mall, a once shiny shopping destination for those in the Des Moines area and beyond, was not a surprise to retail observers who for years have watched the West Des Moines center fade from shoppers’ memories. The questions now being asked...
POLK COUNTY, IA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: South Dakota group pays $11.5 million for Clive office property

A South Dakota group has purchased property in Clive that includes a two-story office building constructed in 2003, Polk County real estate records show. Terveen Manufactured Homes LLC, located in Harrisburg, S.D., a Sioux Falls suburb, paid $11.5 million for the 5.3-acre parcel located at 1275 N.W. 128th St. in Clive, records show.
CLIVE, IA
iheart.com

Valley West Mall Is Now In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) -- New court filings are showing Valley West Mall is in foreclosure. U.S. Bank is filing the documents in Polk County district court. The filings accuse the mall’s owner Watson Centers of not making a loan payment since May of 2021. The bank says the mall owes $3.5 million over the past year in back payments on the loan. The total remaining balance of loan by Minneapolis-based Watson Centers is $41 million. The new foreclosure filing comes as Von Maur plans to leave Valley West Mall for a new location in Jordan Creek Town Center later this year.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
