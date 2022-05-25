ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Des Moines and Polk County assess work-from-home government

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWn09_0fpgbjaX00

Des Moines and Polk County officials are reviewing work-from-home guidelines as some municipal employees push for remote statuses adopted in the early days of the pandemic, human resource directors from both governments tell Axios.

Why it matters: Local governments provide crucial public services.

  • Efforts to balance the community's needs with employees' desire for more workplace flexibility has significantly ramped up recently.

The big picture: 77% of Americans whose job can be done remotely say it's important that their employer allow them to work remotely when they want to, according the annual Axios Harris 100 poll .

Catch up fast: In early 2020, with the arrival of COVID, both Des Moines and Polk County closed multiple government offices and shifted as many employees as possible to remote work.

  • Many offices have brought employees back in recent months as services return to normal.

State of play: Roughly 5% of full-time staffers still work remotely for at least a portion of their week, as some temporary administrative policies remain in place allowing for work-from-home flexibility.

  • That's about 80 Des Moines employees and 65 for Polk County.

The latest: Both governments are reviewing permanent alternate work arrangement policies and are expected to issue employee guidance in coming weeks.

What they're saying: While just a fraction of the workforce is remote, James Wells, Des Moines' HR director tells Axios it's necessary to have policies and procedures in place to maintain functions like customer service operations or staff collaborations, which can require in-person employees.

  • Polk's HR director Jeff Edgar wrote in a memo to the county manager this month that research suggests hybrid arrangements of up to two days of remote work a week are the most effective for productivity and morale.
  • The key is monitoring the work product and retaining "robust authority to revoke it where necessary," Edgar wrote.

The bottom line: The face of government operations, like in many private businesses, has been forever changed by the pandemic.

  • Some level of remote work is here to stay.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Ankeny surpasses West Des Moines in population size

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is now Des Moines' biggest suburb. It just surpassed West Des Moines after more than doubling its population since 2000. There were 27,000 residents in Ankeny in 2000. There are now 70,000 people calling Ankeny home, making it the sixth-largest city in the state. Cruise...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa contractor fined over incident that killed two employees

PELLA, Iowa — Iowa's attorney general has resolved a lawsuit against a contractor for conducting illegal excavations. It happened in Pella in August of 2020. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said MCS Communications failed to exercise due care on multiple occasions and wasn't careful enough when it was installing a fiber optic cable.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Americans#Axios Harris#Covid
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa chiropractor charged with assault agrees not to practice

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Iowa chiropractor facing two different court cases has agreed to not practice anymore. Sixty-two-year-old Bruce Lindberg, of Ottumwa, made the agreement with the Iowa Board of Chiropractic. It states this is not an admission of guilt. Lindberg faces criminal charges from the state and a...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced 20 million dollars in federal funding will be used to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa. Information from her office says the new "Nonprofit Innovation Fund" will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply with shovel-ready projects that expand the number of services provided to Iowans and/or projects that increase the number of Iowans served by the nonprofit. Applications will be accepted starting June 27th at iowagrants.gov.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

66-year-old Iowa woman dies in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley was a passenger on a motorcycle trike on Saturday morning in Montgomery County. The driver of the trike, Keith Wendell Gourley, of Stanton, was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 26th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican legislative leaders say the new plan unveiled on the final day of the 2022 legislative session was drafted after the governor's proposal for state scholarships for private school expenses faltered in the House. The plan gives parents of kids in public schools the option of immediately transferring their child to any other public school in the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford says the open enrollment proposal isn't targeted at any specific district, but was inspired by frustrated parents.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

More than 500 teachers resigning from Des Moines metro schools

An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
873
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy