Jordan Brand will outfit the Bison athletic department’s teams for the upcoming seasons as part of a school-wide deal with Howard University. According to The Boardroom, the new partnership marks the Jumpman’s first major return to the land of HBCUs since signing an HBCU as one of its inaugural three “Jordan schools” in 1997, when the Nike subsidiary began to sign collegiate sponsorship deals.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO