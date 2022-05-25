[WATCH] Big Boi Releases “Do Ya Best” Video Feat. Sleepy Brown and Scotty ATL

Joony is back with his first official album of 2022, Pretty In Black. The 11-track collection has his trademark melancholy, which pairs beautifully with his keen sense of production. Following the success of his Fast & Furious-inspired single “Drifting In Tokyo,” the 21-year-old musician digs deep into his creative arsenal to provide a varied full-length effort. Following his enthralling performance at Broccoli City Festival 2022, the “Say My Name” MC held bi-coastal listening sessions to drum up interest in his new album. The DMV-bred recording artist teased some of his new material for sold-out venues in Los Angeles and New York.

