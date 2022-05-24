ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Durand 3rd-Grader’s Father Files Suit Against School Over AR-15 Hat Rights

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Stroub, a parent of a 3rd-grade student attending Durand Area Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the district, alleging his child’s rights were violated during “hat day” in February. The suit claims the child was prevented from wearing the hat during hat day. The hat in question featured the image...

AmericaFirst
3d ago

After what just happened in Texas..even a picture of a firearm should not or ever be alllowed in school!!!! Gun rights have a place but not in school!!!

Reply(1)
5
Guest
3d ago

To you Mr. Stroub...SHAME ON YOU...May God keep your child from getting shot with the assault weapon worn on your 3rd graders hat...

Reply
2
