2022 Fleet Week: News 12’s Jim Murdoch has a front seat view of the ships entering the harbor

Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.

