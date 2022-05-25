ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma leaders, lawmakers react after Texas school shooting

By Kaitlyn Rivas
 3 days ago
Oklahoma lawmakers are reacting after Tuesday's school shooting in Texas.

The country is reeling from another school shooting. Authorities say the death toll has risen to 19 children and two adults.

Many Oklahoma lawmakers took to social media to share their heartbreak.

Sen. James Lankford tweeting:

“It is an unspeakable evil what happened in Uvalde, TX today. What would drive a teenager to kill their grandmother and then shoot innocent children? Cindy and I are holding the families in our prayers as they face this ruthless act.”

As well as current State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said:

“My heart breaks for the students, staff and families in Texas experiencing unimaginable loss and grief. It is impossible to fathom how someone could perpetrate such evil."

Rep. Markwayne Mullin also gave a statement saying that he and his wife are praying:

“My heart is broken at the news of the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas today. Please join Christie and me in praying for comfort and healing for the loved ones of the victims and those who were injured. May God be near those who are grieving.”

Representative Kevin Hern also offered thoughts on social media:

Social media outlets are full of people questioning why this keeps happening. The school shooting in Uvalde comes 10 days after a shooting in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

Some are now throwing blame on lawmakers for not issuing tighter gun laws, while others say mental health care needs to be a focus.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jim Inhofe says now is not the time to blame guns.

"Blame guns for everything that's, uh, out there. So I, I don't I'd have the same reaction. I would, every time there's anything that comes up, they want to blame guns."

Across the country, the question of gun reform is now heavy on the minds and hearts of many Americans.

The Independent

‘When is enough enough man’: LeBron James reacts to Texas school shooting that killed 18 students and three adults

Basketball superstar LeBron James has reacted passionately to the Texas shooting by a teenage gunman that left 18 students and three adults dead at an elementary school.Officials say that suspect Salvador Ramos, 18, is also dead aftert being killed by officers responding to the scene of the violence in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s...
UVALDE, TX
