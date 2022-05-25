ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Carnegie Hall May/June calendar of events

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dFoT_0fpgZCeQ00

February-May: Spring classes and workshops – Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities continuing through May. Remaining classes and workshops include Clay for Kids on Saturday with Amie Durrman and Make Your Own Guitar/Banjo Strap.

Thursday, June 9: Ryan Cain and the Ables – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.

Rotating Galleries:

Old Stone Room Gallery – Misty Walkup Art Exhibit.

Museum Gallery – Nima Shahab Shahmir Art Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through June 24.

Lobby Gallery – Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier Art Exhibit.

Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Current exhibits in rotating galleries run through June 24.

Permanent exhibit:

Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.

For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

The post Carnegie Hall May/June calendar of events appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

