Players, coaches pay tribute to Dan Roan ahead of retirement

By Joel Liberatore, Dan Roan
 4 days ago

Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement.  As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career.

Dan Roan has covered thousands of players and coaches over the years. From Payton to Jordan, Jackson to Ditka, Guillen to Sandberg, Sosa to Toews.  He had special connections with many — Rick Sutcliffe, Mark Carrier, Bill Wennington, and Porter Moser to name just a few.

Whether the players were headed to the Hall of Fame or just valuable back-ups, Roan treated them all with respect. And as Roan gets set to retire those same players and coaches are giving Dan that same respect in return.

MORE: Dan Roan’s journey from Keokuk to Chicago

The celebration continues all week on air and online. Share your memories and congratulations on Twitter by using the hashtag #FarewellDan

