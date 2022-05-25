ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 25, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system out west will lift warm air and some moisture into our area today, leading to seasonably warm weather before it brings rain later this week. So this afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with only a couple peeks of sunshine. Winds will come from...

WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today began with some lingering light showers, but over the course of the afternoon, those showers diminished, along with the clouds. Tonight, clouds will stay mostly clear, and with pavements still wet, it’s likely we see patchy fog late tonight into tomorrow morning. That fog is likely to be denser in the higher elevations, becoming more sparse as you move farther west. Tomorrow begins a stretch of mostly sunny days, and temperatures will start to climb. Tomorrow will peak around the mid-80s, but Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday could reach 90 degrees in some areas of the lowlands. Humidity isn’t expected to be too much of a problem on these hot days, potentially only raising the “real feel” temperatures a few degrees. UV index on all of these days will be at a 9 so be sure to apply sunscreen, take breaks from the sun, and don’t overexert yourself. Our next rain system seems to be in a hurry more than it seemed yesterday, so we may start to see showers and potential thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night, as opposed to Thursday evening. The cold front with this system is still looking to cross our area on Thursday, so Wednesday will still be hot before the front brings in cooler air. Then, temperatures Thursday through next Saturday will fall to a much more seasonable level, in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will persist through Thursday, but look to be clearing out by Friday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 5 News reporter on the scene says the fire is out, but it is still a very active scene. The fire is under investigation. At least 7 fire crews have responded to a barn fire in Bridgeport. The call for the fire came in at...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Summer flying season begins at CKB Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As North Central West Virginia Airport officials continue to work with Allegiant and Myrtle Beach International Airport to extend summer flights to and from the popular South Carolina destination, they’re also gearing up for something else. “The first flight to Destin is Saturday and I...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot...
WESTON, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

Threat prompts evacuation at North Marion campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A telephone threat prompted an evacuation Friday afternoon at North Marion High School and the Marion County Technical Center in Fairmont. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told 5 News the threat was called in from an out-of-area number and mentioned an explosive potentially inside the building.
WDTV

Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The three suspects involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt have been identified, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle. Wilber Chicas, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, faces 6 felonies including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. His bond is set at $1 million.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Firefighter hospitalized while battling Meadowbrook structure fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One firefighter was transported to the hospital early Thursday while battling a structure fire in Meadowbrook. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on High Road in Meadowbrook early Thursday morning at approximately 1:41 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department.
MEADOWBROOK, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport’s Underwood signs with Alderson Broaddus cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed with Alderson Broaddus cheerleading Thursday, a program that will help her grow athletically and academically. “I’ve grown up with the coaches there, so I already know them,” Underwood said.” The team, they’re already so nice and welcoming, so I can’t wait to see what that brings in the fall.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Low 80s
WDTV

May Jefferson Award Winner: John and Jodie Calkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of May, we’re honoring John and Jodie Calkins. They are a husband and wife team that help feed communities in Randolph County. John Calkins and his...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Jerome F. Biesczad

Jerome F. Biesczad, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on December 2, 1933, a son of the late Michael Carl and Virginia Patricia Serwatka Biesczad. He was married to Helen Zontek Biesczad, who preceded him in death after 47 years of marriage. Surviving are one sister, Helen Quickle and her husband Burrell of (Locust Heights) Clarksburg; one niece, Michele Lawrie and her husband John of Clarksburg; and one nephew, Kevin Quickle of Redding, PA. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Sister Cecilia Ann Biesczad CSJ, who was a sister of St. Joseph in Wheeling; and two nephews, Christopher Quickle and Thomas Douglas. Mr. Biesczad was a 1951 graduate of Washington Irving High School, attended WV Business College for two years, and was a United States Army Veteran. He was previously employed at Eagle Convex, Simpson Truck and retired from Stuart McMunn Company in the accounting department. Mr. Biesczad was a member of the Serra Club and the Clarksburg JC’s. As a child Jerome was an Altar Boy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church until it closed. He was currently a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Men’s Club. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Walt Jaglea as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was life-flighted Thursday after officials said a propane tank exploded in Meadowbrook. The call about the incident on Shinnston Pike in Meadowbrook was received at 11:46 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The woman, whose identity is unknown, was life-flighted to the...
WDTV

Paul Robert Fetty, Sr.

Paul Robert Fetty, Sr., 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at J.W. Ruby memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 23, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late James Lester Fetty and Augusta Juanita (Gallihew) Fetty. Paul worked for Friendly Furniture as a delivery driver. He also worked for Hartley’s as a night watchman. Paul was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed walking his dogs and talking to his neighbors. Paul also was faithful and loved helping his neighbors. He loved to garden and to go fishing. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Jean (Hursey) Fetty of Fairmont; his son, Paul Robert Fetty, Jr. and his wife, Glenda Guynn of Fairmont; his daughters, Lisa Marie O’Connell and her husband, George of Shanks, and Lois Ann Sarsfield and her fiancée, Frank Darway of Monongah; his grandchildren, Andrew Gamber, II, Pamela Cook, Kimberly Gamber, Patricia Price, Jacob Sarsfield, and Maxwell Fetty; eight great grandchildren; and his brother, James W. Fetty and his wife, Delores of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Closson; his brothers, Bill L. Fetty, and Richard Dale Fetty; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Gamber and Carolyn Gamber. The Fetty family would like to Thank the Tygart Center and RJ at Ruby Memorial Hospital for the care that they gave Paul. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Police asking for assistance in pursuit, manhunt investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from several police departments involved in Thursday’s pursuit, shootout and manhunt are asking for assistance with an ongoing investigation. The incident covered multiple jurisdictions across many miles of city streets and public highway, all of which are part of the greater crime scene, according...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have confirmed that all of the suspects have been apprehended. One suspect has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Multiple charged will be filed in both counties. Aside from scrapes and bruises, officials said no officers were injured. It is unknown how...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

EFHS Class of 2022 celebrates graduation after several challenges over the years

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -The East Fairmont High School class of 2022 celebrated their graduation after four years filled with different challenges for students. “You know, when you look at the class of 2022, they have not had a normal year of school their entire high school career,” Superintendent of Marion County Schools Dr. Donna Hage said.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Big 10 All-Conference softball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 All-Conference softball teams have been announced. Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon has been named Player of the Year, Lincoln’s Delaney Haller is the Pitcher of the Year, and the Cougars head coach Yancey Weaver is the Big 10 Coach of the Year.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A teacher in Wetzel County has resigned in the midst of an investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells told 5 News the Board of Education held a special session on Wednesday to approve the resignation of Drew Schmalz, a now-former English teacher at Magnolia High School.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport High School holds graduation for Class of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School held their graduation Saturday morning. The ceremony was held at Wayne Jamison Field. The senior class held a Baccalaureate Service, Senior Assembly and a breakfast the days leading up to graduation. The graduates say they’ll miss high school but are looking forward to...
WDTV

WV bishop wants special session to ban assault weapons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A top church official is calling for a ban on assault weapons in West Virginia. Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, is asking Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the legislature to ban the weapons in the wake of the Texas school shooting.
