Louisiana, MO

When a Missouri Family Heard Bigfoot Screams Near Highway 54

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
What would you do if you and your family were out hunting mushrooms and you suddenly heard a scream that sounded like a panther? That is what happened to one Missouri family nearly 50 years ago when they were in the woods off of Highway 54 near Louisiana. This...

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

