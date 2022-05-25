ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Research on Brain Health Suggests that a Combination of Healthy Lifestyle Factors May Help Protect Cognitive Function

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lifestyle factors such as nutrition and the amount of sleep, exercise and the social interaction one engages in can positively affect life expectancy. But recent brain health research suggests that those factors may also stave off cognitive impairment.

On June 8, the Alzheimer’s Association will host a free statewide webinar to discuss the latest advances in dementia-related research and key strategies that may help to keep the brain healthy at “Brain Aware: Research on Reducing Dementia Risk.” Dr. Claire Sexton, Senior Director, Scientific Programs & Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, will discuss the role of modifiable factors in reducing the risk for Alzheimer’s and dementia at the 6 p.m. program. Dr. Sexton leads research programs and initiatives to accelerate the scientific agenda of the Alzheimer’s Association.

A Q&A segment, where those in attendance can ask questions, will be included. Preregistration is required at alz.org/R10brainhealth to receive the Zoom link to join the event. Individuals can also call 800.272.3900to register.

“A recent study indicated that lifestyle factors are not only associated with increased life expectancy, but also a larger proportion of years lived without Alzheimer’s dementia,” Dr. Sexton said. “In other words, lifestyle factors may not only help you to live longer, but also to live well in those years,” Dr. Sexton said.

Sharon Covert, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter, said, “This event will inform people on steps they can take today to increase their chances of life without Alzheimer’s or dementia. With 39,000 people in West Virginia, ages 65 and older, living with Alzheimer’s and dementia we’ve got to talk about the factors that may delay dementia,” she said.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. The Alzheimer’s Association, which is the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s and dementia research, is supporting a full portfolio of research to better brain health, from laboratory-based studies that examine the molecular mechanisms that mediate the cognitive benefits of exercise, through to community-based studies. One such example of the latter is the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk – known as U.S. POINTER – a two-year clinical trial to evaluate whether lifestyle interventions that simultaneously target multiple risk factors can protect cognitive function in older adults (age 60-79) at increased risk for cognitive decline.

“There aren’t any guarantees,” Dr. Sexton said. “Age is the biggest factor and our genetics play a role as well. We know these lifestyle factors do not guarantee that someone will or will not develop dementia, but when we look at the population level though, certain factors are associated with decreased risk.”

Dr. Sexton said there is potential in combining different efforts to decrease risk. For example, individuals should not just think about physical activity while disregarding a healthy diet.

“It’s holistic,” she said. “It’s never too early or never too late to start thinking about your risk. Adults of any age can be mindful of risk and can learn about research,” she said.

wvpublic.org

Legislators Discuss Cannabis In The Workplace

Legislators heard a presentation on cannabis and the workplace during Tuesdays’ interim meetings in Morgantown. West Virginia law protects employees from being fired for using medical cannabis products, but employers can still prohibit employees from being under the influence at work. The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
CHARLESTON, WV
localdvm.com

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
AGRICULTURE
Metro News

Hundreds of shoes displayed at state Capitol to represent West Virginians lost by suicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 350 pairs of shoes filled the front steps of the state Capitol on Thursday as part of a display for May being Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Prevent Suicide West Virginia’s most recent data available, 354 West Virginians committed suicide in 2020 — the most recent data available. The 354 pairs of shoes were in remembrance of those citizens.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Blue catfish state record broken again in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anglers continue to catch numerous trophy blue catfish from West Virginia waters, including one angler who caught the new state record for the species. On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record...
LANCASTER, OH
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in West Virginia

If you are looking for a taste of Americana, there is no better place to visit than the small towns of West Virginia. The quaint main streets lined with shops and restaurants of these charming communities offer a glimpse into the past.
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Lootpress

