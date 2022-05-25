ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Groceries You're Wasting Your Money On

By Robyn Hunt
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Human beings eat with their eyes. If food looks good, then it should taste good. This goes back to our foraging days, as noted in a 2016 study published in Brain & Cognition. Our eyes allow us to recognize familiar foods and be wary of the unknown. We're also naturally drawn...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset

When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Foods#Snacks#Food Additives#Food Dyes#Brain Cognition#Mobile Insight
shefinds

10 Foods You Should Stop Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022, According To Experts

Grocery shopping can be a slippery slope when you’re trying to stay healthy. Sure, there’s plenty of fresh produce and healthy ingredients to choose from, but there are also all those highly processed foods just begging to be thrown into your cart. Of course, we won’t blame you if you let a few indulgent options slip in every now and then, but in order to stay as healthy as possible, it’s best to leave certain items on the shelves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
Mashed

Mashed

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy