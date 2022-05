The first six innings of Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles were a dream for the Boston Red Sox. The last three were a dream, as well — a nightmare. The Red Sox led 6-0 after two innings and 8-2 after six. At that point, starter Garrett Whitlock was pulled and things went astray. The Orioles chipped away at the deficit in the seventh inning, scoring three runs. When Baltimore’s Luis Urias came up with two outs in the eighth inning, two more runs had scored, cutting the deficit to 8-7. He hit a slow grounder to third base. Rafael Devers tried to throw Urias out, but his throw was not only late but wild.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO