Syndergaard, Halos Quiet Rangers

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, three-run homer during a rain-soaked fourth inning, Francisco Lindor drove in three to extend his RBI streak to a career-best six games and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Saturday night.Taijuan Walker (3-0) limited the Phillies to two runs in five innings, Luis Guillorme matched a career high with three hits and the NL East leaders improved to 31-17. They'll try for a three-game sweep Sunday night in their final game against Philadelphia until Aug. 12.Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto had two hits each, but the...
