Arlington, TX

Syndergaard, Halos Quiet Rangers

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Syndergaard silenced the Texas Rangers bats and the Los Angeles Angels opened their American League West series...

wtaw.com

CBS New York

McNeil, Lindor power Mets to rout of Phillies

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, three-run homer during a rain-soaked fourth inning, Francisco Lindor drove in three to extend his RBI streak to a career-best six games and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Saturday night.Taijuan Walker (3-0) limited the Phillies to two runs in five innings, Luis Guillorme matched a career high with three hits and the NL East leaders improved to 31-17. They'll try for a three-game sweep Sunday night in their final game against Philadelphia until Aug. 12.Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto had two hits each, but the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Fellow managers offer Giants skipper support for anthem protest

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Several of Gabe Kapler's fellow managers are offering their support for his decision to avoid the field during the national anthem as a protest following the school shootings in southwestern Texas.Kapler, manager of the San Francisco Giants, said Friday he doesn't plan to be on the field for the anthem "until I feel better about the direction of our country. I don't expect it to move the needle necessarily. It's just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step."One day after Kapler's comments, no uniformed Giants were on the field for the anthem before the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

