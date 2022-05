Governor Greg Abbott says Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter responsible for the school massacre in Uvalde, posted on Facebook about 30 minutes before going to the school that he would kill his grandmother and shoot up the elementary school. During the update, Abbott’s Democratic opponent for Governor, Beto O’rourke, crashed the press conference before an officer followed him out. But, outside the event, he says Abbott could have prevented the tragedy.

