MOUND, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – A solemn memorial Friday night at Westonka Library in Mound, where people gathered to remember the five-year-old boy whose body was found in the trunk of a car a week earlier. Hart’s mother, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, is jailed and accused of killing the little boy....

MOUND, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO