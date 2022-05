On Sunday June 5, everyone in the UK will be able to watch Wales take on either Scotland or Ukraine in the FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final. The important fixture will see the winner securing a place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar this November and will be available free to air on ITV in England, S4C in Wales and STV in Scotland, following agreements between Sky Sports and the British public service broadcasters.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO