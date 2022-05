ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees had some things go their way Thursday night that directly led to most of their run production in a 7-2 series-opening win over the Rays. If Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls makes a good throw to first after spearing Miguel Andujar’s sixth-inning rocket in the hole, the Yankees wind up settling for one run instead of three in a game that was scoreless through five. The Yankees also scored their fourth run on a two-out wild pitch in the seventh and the last of their three ninth-inning runs on a throwing error.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO