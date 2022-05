KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A military recycling center is seeking approval from local officials to make a move to expand its business. The facility is run by Metallum Recycling and receives end-of-life vehicles from Crane Naval Base. These older vehicles are dismantled at the facility and used to create new parts. Some of these materials are given back to the military, but other components are sold to third parties.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO