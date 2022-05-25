ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the best reactions as Sue Gray report slams 'serious failures' of Downing Street over Partygate

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The long-awaited Sue Gray report is finally here, and the damning conclusions drawn on the Partygate scandal have caused social media users to call for Boris Johnson’s resignation more fervently than ever.

The Cabinet Office confirmed that Downing Street received the report from the senior civil servant earlier today, before it was made public before PM Boris Johnson addressed MPs in the Commons.

Gray’s findings were expected to be highly critical of the culture in Downing Street which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions – and so it came to be, with the report into the Partygate scandal attacking “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the Covid pandemic.

The long-awaited inquiry into the No 10 parties concludes “too little thought” was given “the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public”.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Ms Gray writes.

The publishing of the report has sparked a huge reaction online, with social media users posting about the findings and the newly published pictures from inside Downing Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFEBe_0fpgS8xI00



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS8W7_0fpgS8xI00



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTL3U_0fpgS8xI00



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeAcb_0fpgS8xI00



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVcm3_0fpgS8xI00









https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfr4i_0fpgS8xI00



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076NUL_0fpgS8xI00





It comes after the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fixed penalty notices, with the likes of Johnson and Rishi Sunak receiving fines.

New pictures of Johnson raising a glass during a leaving party in Downing Street during coronavirus restrictions were published earlier this week.

ITV News obtained four pictures showing the prime minister with a glass in his hand as he stood by a table littered with bottles of wine.




