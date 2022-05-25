Dior sells a bottle of Johnny Depp's fragrance every three seconds

As the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial continues, allegations made against The Pirates of the Caribbean actor include sexual violence and abuse.

Allegations of abuse have led to the star being dropped by a number of brands and upcoming film projects, but one man has revealed the reason Dior stuck with him – because it sells one bottle of his fragrance Sauvage every 3 seconds.

In 2020, Depp lost a highly publicised libel case against The Sun newspaper after the paper published an article calling him a “wife-beater”.

After the three-week trial in July 2020, Mr Justice Nicol found that the column published in April 2018 was “substantially true”.

But, despite the allegations, the French luxury fashion house has continued to feature Depp as the face of the campaign for its Sauvage men’s fragrance.

Posting a screengrab of an article, Twitter user John Pompliano wrote : “Despite most labels dropping Johnny Depp, @Dior decided to stick with him.

“Why? They sell a bottle of his fragrance 'Sauvage' every 3 seconds. At $160 a bottle, that's over $4.5 million a day in sales.”

According to the article featured in Marie Claire : “The bestselling perfume worldwide is in fact a men’s fragrance.

“A bottle of Dior’s Sauvage was sold every three seconds in 2021, making it the bestselling perfume in both the male and female categories.”

It’s fair to say that fact has blown people’s minds.

One person replied : “Wow that's wild.”

Another said : “I would love to know the details of Depp’s agreement with Dior.”

Someone else wrote : “Money talks.”

