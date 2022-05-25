ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory, VT

Will Staats: Why would we abandon science in Vermont’s wildlife management?￼

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Will Staats, who lives in Victory, Vermont. He’s a professional wildlife biologist who has worked in wildlife conservation for nearly 40 years for both the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. He is a lifelong woodsman-hunter-trapper.

The current mistrust of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department promoted by certain wildlife advocacy groups is eerily similar to the narrative around climate change and now the Covid pandemic. Facts are disputed; the motives behind the science are questioned.

In an effort to further their own agenda, these groups trot out their own “experts” to refute biologists. Because department employees support certain management methodologies, including hunting and trapping, their expertise is called into question repeatedly.

Like the debate over vaccines and masks, these tactics do nothing to further the conversation and have pushed factions further into their respective corners. Yet, while so much energy is put forth to discredit the professional biologists, we miss the opportunity to address the real threats to our wildlife.

As a professional wildlife biologist, it pains me to see the current mistrust of science in our state regarding wildlife management issues. Throughout my career, I have relied on science to guide my decision-making. At the same time, I always was cognizant of social implications when arriving at management decisions. However, what I would never do is manipulate science to achieve my own personal agenda.

The men and women of Vermont Fish & Wildlife have dedicated their lives to protecting and managing Vermont’s wildlife and habitats. As a public servant for many years, I feel their pain. It often appeared that regardless of whatever decision was made concerning our wildlife resources, no one was completely happy. For some, there were too many of one species; for others, too few.

What was always vexing is how one interest group would attempt to twist and manipulate data to get the answer they desired.

Often, opinions by the public are presented as fact because of what they observed in their own backyard. If they personally never see bobcats, there must be few or none. Or coyotes are everywhere because they saw two in the last month.

But that is not how science works and how we understand wildlife ecosystems. We use science, not opinion, to lead us to a conclusion. The biologists at Vermont Fish & Wildlife must look at a much bigger picture. They are privy to facts that the rest of the public do not have or are not trained to interpret correctly.

It is a dynamic process where they are always learning, always readjusting to the many variables that make up natural systems and revise their models and management strategies accordingly. But rest assured their decisions always have a basis in science.

Do politics enter into decision-making? Of course! Every biologist I know decries when good science is overridden by politics. Witness what is occurring right now in Vermont regarding the anti-trapping and anti-hound bills. As stated often by Sen. McCormack when he advocated for them, the initiatives to end these practices have nothing to do with science.

The real driver of why these groups continue to question science is because certain management strategies supported by our department do not align with their own personal belief system. Because they don’t believe in certain hunting methodologies, or often hunting at all, they conclude that the biologists and the science they rely on must be wrong. They then seek to find some way to discredit the professionals and continue to use flawed rationale to support their view. If we do not trust our own biologists, then who would we trust?

Science tells us that in Vermont the wildlife currently hunted and trapped are thriving and their populations are not threatened by these practices. Wildlife — including deer, bears, coyotes, beaver and other species — can sustain an annual harvest by hunters and trappers.

But our department also recognizes that there is a social carrying capacity, which is defined by the number of animals on the landscape that we as humans will tolerate. This naturally differs for each of us and is influenced by factors including our economic status, how we make a living and where we live.

Biologists have the difficult task of managing wildlife populations to achieve a healthy balance between ecological and social carrying capacity.

In Vermont, we have trusted science to guide us on decisions and policies to address the pandemic and climate change. Why then would we change course and ignore science when it comes to managing our wildlife?

Vermonters should ignore the inflamed rhetoric, social media posts and false science and instead listen to the department professionals who have devoted their lives to protecting our wildlife

We all share the common goal of a Vermont that has abundant and well-managed wildlife populations. If we really want to protect our wildlife, we must focus on what science tells us are the greatest threats to our wildlife populations.

Let’s support the great work our department has accomplished protecting the last wild places and habitat that wildlife need to survive here in our state. We owe that much to future Vermonters and to the wildlife who cannot speak for themselves.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Staats: Why would we abandon science in Vermont’s wildlife management?￼ .

Comments / 1

Related
The Valley Reporter

The mystery of Waitsfield’s Lot 42

The Waitsfield Conservation Commission has been grappling for quite a while with the issue of a parcel of land, Lot 42 -- a large land-locked parcel of land near the summit of Scrag Mountain with undetermined ownership and which was not part of the town’s grand list for many years.
WAITSFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victory, VT
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Vermont schools review security procedures

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Vermont districts continue to investigate threats In the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. Cam Smith spoke with school safety experts about policies and procedures schools are taking to keep staff and students safe. “In schools, faculty and staff can’t teach and...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

What to do Saturday, May 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check out what you can do this weekend in our region. Point au Roche State Park is hosting an educational event about frogs Saturday. Guests can learn about frog sounds. What the sounds mean, and who they’re talking to. Participants will go for a walk around the pound while learning about how frogs communicate. All ages and abilities are welcome. The frog class starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Nick Fortin: Science, public process help guide Vermont’s moose management

Research from Alberta to Maine establishes that the abundance of winter ticks is directly related to the abundance of moose. And in northeastern Vermont, moose numbers have allowed winter ticks to become so abundant that they are debilitating or killing moose. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nick Fortin: Science, public process help guide Vermont’s moose management .
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Vermont governor reminds residents of mental health assistance

(The Center Square) – Numerous programs are available to help Vermont residents who are facing mental health challenges, Gov. Phil Scott said. The governor said in proclaiming May as Mental Health Awareness Month that impacts on mental health stemming from recent violent acts committed in New York, California, and Texas could be taking a toll one some residents. Scott stressed that the state has many programs designed to help people experiencing a crisis.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Management#Wildlife Conservation#Covid
Addison Independent

Vermont Open Studio celebrates 30 years

More than 150 Vermont artisans are opening their studios over Memorial Day weekend — on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — to take part in the 30th anniversary of Vermont’s Spring Open Studio Weekend. And you’re invited. This year’s tour...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

PSA campaign urges drivers to share the road with horses

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is home to 75,000 horses -- nearly three times the population of Orleans County. But despite how commonplace they are, the state is still finding that some people are discourteous to horses they see on the roads. The Vermont Horse Council and the state Thursday...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
a-z-animals.com

10 of the Most Breathtaking Waterfalls in Vermont

Vermont is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America, and with good reason. A visit to Vermont will enlighten you as to the state’s natural beauty. Along with big mountains and thick forests, there are several stunning waterfalls in the state. So, if you’re interested in seeing all of the beauty that the waterfalls in Vermont have to offer, you should keep reading! We’ve got the rundown on 10 of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Vermont that will absolutely blow you away with their beauty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
thecentersquare.com

Vermont public safety official departing for university post

(The Center Square) – Vermont will be looking for a new commissioner within the Department of Public Safety, Gov. Phil Scott said. The first-term Republican governor who is seeking a second term announced Commissioner Michael Schirling is leaving the role next month to take on a senior role with the University of Vermont. Schirling will serve with the department until June 18.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Jeanne Morningstar Kent: UVM forum on Abenaki was more of a trial￼

Tradition holds that if some did not like the leadership, Abenaki would pick up and move, forming a new village. The Abenaki do not and likely never will operate according to colonial standards required of federally recognized tribes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jeanne Morningstar Kent: UVM forum on Abenaki was more of a trial￼.
VERMONT STATE
FOX 61

Nearly 6 years later, Vermont man indicted in mother's death at sea

HARTFORD, Conn. — The circumstantial evidence against Nathan Carman had been lying in plain sight for years before his surprising indictment and arrest this month on allegations he killed his mother at sea off New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars. Federal prosecutors in Vermont are...
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy