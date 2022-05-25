ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto believers vs. bankers

By Owen Thomas, the Source Code team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! As the World Economic Forum unfolds in Davos, the hot topic of conversation is cryptocurrency. Even as coin values plunge, the promise of crypto looms large — though perhaps not for skeptical bankers. I’m Owen Thomas, and my Davos dream is to be at a piano bar scream-singing rock...

protocol.com

The 3 Cs of Davos

Good morning! Davos is done, and your intrepid Davos correspondent is here to share the three Cs of this year’s World Economic Forum. I’m Brian Kahn, and I declare the negroni the perfect cocktail for all occasions. Crypto, climate and crisis. The world’s elite gathered in Davos this...
CHINA
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
protocol.com

The digital dollar is stuck in Washington

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: crypto’s soul, the digital dollar debate, and Instagram im-Peirce-onators. He’s got soul(bound tokens), but he’s not a soldier. Vitalik Buterin co-wrote a lengthy paper about finding Ethereum’s “soul” earlier this month, which includes NFTs called “soulbound tokens” that reflect users’ accomplishments. He also wrote an academic-paper-length blog post about automating stablecoins, saying that consistency and resiliency should be the No. 1 goal, not growth. Will all of this mean that “Web3 can eschew today’s hyper-financialization,” as Buterin and his co-authors suggested in their soul proposal? We’ll let you know after we check the price of ether.
WASHINGTON STATE
protocol.com

Elon Musk already runs Twitter

Good morning! Twitter’s annual shareholder meeting telegraphed Elon Musk’s influence — and he doesn’t even own the company yet. So what can we expect from a Twitter under Elon? Suddenly, company executives are changing their tune. I’m Hirsh Chitkara, and I will boycott a Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals.
INTERNET
protocol.com

The climate view at Davos: Focus on the future

Friends, welcome to Thursday’s newsletter. Your climate editor has spent all week in Davos for the World Economic Forum. He’s learned Swiss fondue really is better, and that this week was like a mini climate summit. We’re here to talk about the vibe and Finland’s big climate commitment.
ENVIRONMENT
protocol.com

Twitter won't accept board resignation of Elon Musk ally

Twitter will not accept the resignation of Egon Durban, a close ally of Elon Musk, from his position on its board, the company said in a filing on Friday. Shareholders voted to boot Durban from Twitter's board at the company's annual meeting on Wednesday. Durban is to co-CEO of Silver Lake, a venture capital firm that is helping put together Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, according to Reuters. Silver Lake is also an investor in Twitter.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

What's the wrong tack regulators could take following the UST crash?

Terra’s collapse should show regulators clearly and definitively that grouping all so-called "stablecoins" into a single asset class is misguided — in fact, the phrase “algorithmic stablecoin” should be eliminated from the crypto discourse altogether. Conflating the run risk of experimental tokens like Terra to their commodity-backed, collateralized counterparts — cornerstones to the cryptoeconomy — will only distract from the immense economic and geopolitical opportunities for the U.S. dollar that lie in sensible stablecoin regulation.
MARKETS
protocol.com

How Emma McGrattan aims to transform a decades-old database company into an AI player

Not everyone stuck around when Ingres, the database services company Emma McGrattan worked for back in the early ‘90s, was acquired by Computer Associates. But she did. “It was a very hostile acquisition, and the entire core engineering team left. I just saw it as an opportunity to dive right into core engineering,” McGrattan told Protocol in an interview earlier this month.
SOFTWARE
Jeremy Allaire
protocol.com

What Netflix’s layoffs say about DEI commitments

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. My heart goes out to the families mourning their loss in Uvalde, Texas. My heart also goes out to all of you who are striving to work, commute and take care of yourselves and your families in the middle of what feels like an unrelenting stream of national tragedies. If you’re in a position of leadership, make sure you’re checking in on your employees and urging them to take the time and space they need to take care of themselves as well.
UVALDE, TX
protocol.com

$61 billion and what do you get? More Broadcom software, deeper in debt.

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Broadcom makes its VMware intentions official, why chipmakers are racing to master a new transistor design, and this week’s enterprise tech moves. Spin up. Cloud security best practices are still a work in progress at most companies, according to new research from...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

How can we fix bias in email spam filtering? Look to the Post Office.

Eric Wilson is the managing partner of Startup Caucus, a Republican campaign technology incubator. Not all spam is created equal, it turns out: A recently published academic study, which analyzed more than 300,000 political emails sent during the 2020 election, found evidence of a political bias in how the nation’s most popular email inbox providers filter messages. Google’s Gmail was 50% more likely to designate emails from Republicans as spam than messages from Democrats. And on the flip side, both Microsoft Outlook and Yahoo were significantly more likely to filter out messages from Democrats than from Republicans.
INTERNET
protocol.com

It’s time to get some deals done

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: the outlook for fintech M&A, FTX’s derivatives debate, and the luna reboot plan. Look, the Bored Apes left me disenchanted, CryptoPunks struck me as 8-bit novelties, and Meebits? More like “meh.” But now you’re telling me that there are Buff Bear NFTs with “5K swole bears”? Suddenly I see the wisdom in how digital art is helping people establish communities and find their tribes.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Fintech startups are in serious trouble

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson and my heart goes out to all those families in Texas who lost their loved ones this week and to our nation who has had to go through yet another senseless tragedy. Enough is enough. This week in the startup...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The CFPB wants banks and lenders to explain their algorithms

The CFPB has a message for banks and lenders: You've got to explain your algorithms. The agency stressed in a new circular that financial services companies must give a clear explanation for denying a credit application and cannot simply argue that the systems they use are “too complicated.”. “Companies...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Elon Musk keeps getting sued by Twitter shareholders

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk for allegedly manipulating the company's stock price. The Verge reported that the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday night in a federal district court in San Francisco, alleges that Musk made statements "designed to create doubt" about the deal and drive Twitter's share price down significantly, including a tweet which claimed that it "cannot move forward" without proof that less than 5% of Twitter's users are bots.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Big Tech antitrust is moving. Here are the newest rules.

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Another day, another version of antitrust legislation. But as the Senate sprints up on its do-or-die moment on tech competition, even small changes can affect the fate of a bill, and the industry. Plus, the latest airing of grievances between Meta and Apple and why a top blockchain advocate wants people to cut the trash talk on Twitter.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Everything you need to know about tech layoffs and hiring slowdowns

What goes up must come down. High-flying startups with record valuations, huge hiring goals and ambitious expansion plans are now announcing hiring slowdowns, freezes and in some cases widespread layoffs. It’s the dot-com bust all over again — this time, without the cute sock puppet and in the midst of a global pandemic we just can’t seem to shake.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Actian’s plan for the AI era

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how Emma McGrattan thinks a 30-year-old database company needs to evolve as AI becomes mainstream, New Zealand’s prime minister has sharp words for algorithm designers, and believe it or not, Facebook’s data practices are coming under criticism. Spin up. Your company’s...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Meta accuses Apple of 'self-serving tactics' on gaming app restrictions

Facebook parent company Meta is accusing Apple of harming competition in the mobile app marketplace through restrictions on iOS software surrounding game streaming and other related technologies, according to a new filing with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration published Thursday. "Despite having some of the most popular apps in...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to slow hiring

Microsoft is slowing hiring for its Windows, Office and Teams software groups, Bloomberg reported Thursday, joining a growing list of tech companies that have pumped the brakes in the light of the economic downturn. All new hires must now be approved by Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's executive vice president, and his...
BUSINESS

