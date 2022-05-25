Crypto believers vs. bankers

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: crypto’s soul, the digital dollar debate, and Instagram im-Peirce-onators. He’s got soul(bound tokens), but he’s not a soldier. Vitalik Buterin co-wrote a lengthy paper about finding Ethereum’s “soul” earlier this month, which includes NFTs called “soulbound tokens” that reflect users’ accomplishments. He also wrote an academic-paper-length blog post about automating stablecoins, saying that consistency and resiliency should be the No. 1 goal, not growth. Will all of this mean that “Web3 can eschew today’s hyper-financialization,” as Buterin and his co-authors suggested in their soul proposal? We’ll let you know after we check the price of ether.
Comments / 0