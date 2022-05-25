Mayor Adams Tells New Yorkers Not To Arm Themselves

After a deadly shooting on a subway train, Mayor Eric Adams is telling New Yorkers they shouldn’t take the law into their own hands.

“We don’t want people arming themselves to protect themselves,” Mayor Adams said.

Andrew Abdullah was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing of a Goldman Sachs executive on Sunday morning. As the “Q” train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge, Daniel Enriquez was fatally shot in an unprovoked attack.

“We want people to have faith and trust in their law enforcement entities to keep them safe and that is the job that I have to do,” Mayor Adams said.

