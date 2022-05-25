Juneteenth celebration in Fond du Lac kicks off with food, live entertainment June 4 in Taylor Park

FOND DU LAC – Over a decade strong, Juneteenth festivities in Fond du Lac will kick off early next month.

Ebony Vision's 14th annual Juneteenth Celebration invites the community to enjoy live music, food, children's activities, raffles and community vendors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 at Taylor Park, 115 S. Hickory St., in Fond du Lac.

Juneteenth is sometimes known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day or America's Second Independence Day, and celebrates the abolishment of slavery, according to Ebony Vision.

General Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to issue freedom with General Order No. 3, over two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Many accounts claim to explain why the full liberation took so long, but the actual truth is still unknown, according to Ebony Vision.

Wisconsin became the 34th state to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth in 2009, and last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill to recognize it as a federal holiday.

"As a federal holiday, Juneteenth is supported not only as a tribute of African American freedom, but as an example and encouragement of self-development and respect for all cultures," Ebony Vision said in a press release. "It promotes and cultivates knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture."

As a local nonprofit, Ebony Vision aims for unity and inclusiveness in Fond du Lac and beyond through education and celebration of African American culture, and recognizing when the country made a stand to do what was right is significant to that mission.

"It is important that we share and grow with the community as well as have a voice in the community that we live in," the press release said.

Four major sponsors of the festivities are the Fond du Lac School District, SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region, the Fond du Lac Police Department/Cops for Kids and Kapco, which sponsors Ebony Vision's youth programs.

For more information, visit the Ebony Vision Facebook page or ebonyvisionfdl.org .

