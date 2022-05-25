ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chapin standout Antwonne Holmes to walk-on to UTEP men's basketball team

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
Antwonne Holmes had a chance to play college basketball on various levels after a stellar high school basketball career at Chapin.

But after meeting with UTEP coach Joe Golding and weighing the pros and cons, the 6-foot-3 Holmes will stay home and play for the Miners as a walk-on. He'll be a freshman entering the 2002-23 season.

"About two months ago, UTEP started looking at me, I talked with coach Golding and we had a good talk," Holmes said. "If I work hard, stay focused and put forth the effort, the opportunity to contribute will be there. I'm excited about the opportunity. I know I have to bring great energy and enthusiasm. It'll be a new challenge, but I love the game of basketball and I have to continue to work on my skill level and continue to improve on getting my body ready for the next level."

The 6-foot-3 Holmes averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and 3 steals per game for Chapin as a senior in helping the team to the Region 1-5A semifinals for the second straight year. He was on the Huskies varsity team for three years and led a resurgent Chapin program back to prominence.

"Antwonne is a great two-way player," Chapin boys basketball coach Rodney Lewis said. "He has tremendous upside and he can contribute at the next level. He has room to grow as a player. He's betting on himself by going this route and he's capable of big things. He worked hard to get where he's at and got better each year."

Holmes is the third prominent player from Chapin to make his college decision. Senior Manny Flores will play at Sul Ross State and junior KJ Lewis committed to the University of Arizona in March.

"I like coach Golding, he's passionate about basketball and very intense. Coach Lewis is just like that and they are very similar personality wise," Holmes said. "For our program to have three players make a college choice to continue their careers says a lot about our program and how successful it is."

