Karns City Commencement Tonight

A new e-sports program is coming to Butler County. The county’s parks and recreation department will help coordinate the video game league along with an independent contractor known as GG-Leagues. The group helps run programs in various states throughout the country and even with some nearby colleges. Parks and...
Bruce Mazzoni, with the Cranberry Township Pickleball Association, says most players in the organization are in their 40s. The group has more than 1,000 members with a waitlist of a couple hundred more hoping to join.
PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
A local organization is looking for volunteers to help with a community effort this weekend. Participants with Butler County Community College’s Hope is Dope program are planning a work day at the Butler City skate park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be replacing hand...
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announced Saturday the merger of 10 parishes into three new merged parishes, to take effect this summer. In the Cranberry, Ellwood City, and Zelienople regions, the parishes of Saint Ferdinand (Cranberry Township), Saint Gregory (Evans City/Zelienople) and Holy Redeemer (Ellwood City/Koppel/Wampum) will merge to become the new Divine Grace parish.
Three new, merged parishes to be created July 1, 2022. Three groupings of parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will merge on July 1 to create three new parishes, Bishop David Zubik announced Saturday. Ten parishes will be part of the mergers. The mergers will bring the number of...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four southwestern Pennsylvania counties have a "high" community transmission of COVID-19 infections. Allegheny, Butler, Beaver and Westmoreland counties have a "high" community level.The CDC says everyone in those counties should wear masks indoors in public places and on public transportation.Click here for more.
Jane A. Ellenberger, 80, formerly of Chicora and Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022 at Concordia in Fox Chapel. Jane was born in Pittsburgh on November 24, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Erma McGinnis Poerschke. She...
Butler County is raising the rates of some part-time employees in an effort to make sure they are fully staffed for the summer. The county recently approved upping the wages of camp counselors and cashiers at the swimming pool. Head counselors can make as much as $12.50 per hour and...
Grab the fishing pole, pump up the bicycle tires, and knock the mud off your hiking boots as Memorial Day weekend and the traditional start of summer has arrived. Hearty cyclists and hikers easily mix with novice trail walkers on hundreds of miles of trails and shorelines to be found across the region.
Butler County officials say they have not counted undated ballots for this primary election. The county says they are following guidance laid out by the Department of State. The county’s solicitor says 83 ballots were undated—with 33 of those being submitted Republican voters. The issue has been brought...
Organizers are gearing up for the annual Memorial Day Parade in downtown Butler. It’s set for this upcoming Monday on Main Street. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. starting at Penn Street and work its way up to the Diamond. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony honoring...
–Mars defeated Quaker Valley 19-3 last night at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium in the Class 2A championship. It is their sixth consecutive WPIAL title. –Redbank Valley eliminated Karns City 3-2 in the Class 2A Semifinals. Redbank scored all three winning runs in the top of the seventh inning. They will meet defending District 9 champion Johnsonburg Monday in the title game. Johnsonburg defeated Brookville 11-4 in the other Semifinal.
County commissioners are approving more medical services and staff at the Butler County Prison. A revised contract with an independent healthcare contractor was revised to add more members to their staff. County officials say this will give the prison around the clock services to inmates who need medical care. The...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
There will soon be a company in the county to take over the hazardous waste and electronic recycling program. Butler County approved an agreement with Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling as the new organization to oversee the countywide program. They are currently looking for central location, but county officials also hope...
Nathan Pfeiffer, a teacher at Holiday Park Elementary School, was recognized by Plum Borough School Board as being one of 50 teachers selected for the Disney Imagination Campus Celebration. “I’ve been lucky enough to have great support from teaching these amazing students at Plum,” Pfeiffer said at the board’s May...
There’s been a steady rise in COVID cases over the past couple of weeks in Butler County. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is elevating Butler into the “high” category for community transmission. The designations are determined based on hospitalizations and new case counts. Whenever...
With the May 24 approvals by Plum Borough School Board, two administrators are ready to start July 1 in their new positions. Heather Hibner takes over as principal at Plum Senior High School, and Scott Lazzaro as Oblock Junior High assistant principal. Hibner comes to Plum with 18 years of...
Greensburg Community Days continues today and Saturday at Lynch Field with live music, vendors, food, carnival games, rides, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department demonstrations, a car cruise and more fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. today, with special features including the E.C. Cruisers Car Club car cruise at 6 p.m....
Comments / 0