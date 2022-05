The Way Virtual Offices at The Charlton Abbott in Willoughby marked its official grand opening this week. Located at 37903 Euclid Ave., CEO Ken Boyd and his wife, Lisa, who also is executive director, are looking for the offices to be similar to what it was originally — a hub for the community for information and networking for professional business use, but it will also have a nonprofit charitable component.

WILLOUGHBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO