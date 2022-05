The Poco F4 GT smartphone was made official last month and now the handset has been launched in the UK, the device is now available to order. The handset will go on sale in the UK from the 31st of May and it will retail for £699, although you can pre-order it until the 30th of May for £499, this is for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

