ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of Fed minutes; Nordstrom shines

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Futures: Dow off 0.10%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.14%

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were largely subdued on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting, which will likely offer clues on the path of future rate hikes.

The minutes are due at 1400 ET (1800 GMT). U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised to keep pushing on rate hikes until there is clear and convincing evidence that inflation is dropping.

Money markets are pricing in 50 basis point hikes in June and July at a time when there have been fears about waning U.S. economic momentum, with data released on Tuesday showing new home sales plunging and business activity decelerating.

“Today, FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members’ views on how quickly they anticipate inflation to come down, as well as any potential revelations on balance sheet reduction will be scrutinized by investors,” Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM, said.

“(Tuesday’s) less-than-robust figures raised speculation that the Fed may not have to hike rates as aggressively as previously thought.”

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower in the previous session on worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the U.S. economy into recession, while a profit warning from Snap Inc also roiled markets.

Durable goods data for April is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 31 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 point, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.14%.

Nordstrom Inc jumped 9.1% in premarket trading after the upscale retailer raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts, counting on demand from affluent consumers to help it overcome price pressures.

Wendy’s Co gained 11.8% after a regulatory filing showed the burger chain’s largest shareholder Nelson Peltz was considering a potential takeover bid for the company.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose for the second straight day and was last up at 29.71 points. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%. * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week. * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week. * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Apr 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Apr 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed as inflation fears dissipate

(Updates prices, adds details, table) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note slid to a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as corporate announcements point to slowing economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.3 basis point to 2.751% after earlier falling to 2.706%. The market had been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4 basis points to 2.462%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Yields also fell after minutes released on Wednesday from a Federal Reserve policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 28.7 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.978%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.629%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.476%. The Treasury Department will auction $42 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the last sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. May 26 Thursday 10:46 AM New York / 1446 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0525 1.0699 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.4575 1.4887 -0.015 Two-year note 100-19/256 2.4618 -0.040 Three-year note 100-102/256 2.6094 -0.022 Five-year note 99-168/256 2.6989 -0.017 Seven-year note 100-192/256 2.7551 -0.006 10-year note 101-20/256 2.7505 0.003 20-year bond 100-240/256 3.1861 0.039 30-year bond 97-152/256 2.9972 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as retail sales miss estimates

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a move higher in oil prices was offset by domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March, but the currency stuck to its recent sideways trading pattern. Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% at $111.18 a barrel, while world stock markets broadly stabilized and bond yields eased as no hawkish surprises from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes helped soothe immediate worries over the impact of rate hikes on economic growth. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2825 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents, toward the middle of its range over the last week or so which was between 1.2762 and 1.2895. The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago. Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year fell 4.1 basis points to 2.500%, its lowest since April 28, and the 10-year was down 0.9 basis points at 2.765%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yield spreads tighten as rate hike angst eases

(Recasts, updates prices) May 26 (Reuters) - Yield spreads between core and peripheral euro zone government bonds tightened amid less hawkish signals from central banks, while Germany’s long-dated borrowing costs rose after recent falls tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. Analysts said minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Stock#U S Economy#U S Federal Reserve#European#Dow#The Federal Reserve#Xm
Reuters

Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island’s Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority...
CHINA
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up on slower growth outlook

(Adds auction details, remarks, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as macro data and corporate announcements point to slower economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.3 basis points to 2.770% after falling to 2.706% early in the session. Expectations were high a few weeks ago that the Federal Reserve would aggressively hike interest rates to tackle inflation, but recent data has suggested a weakening economy, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. "The drift of the data lately has been on the weak side, notably those new home sales were pretty darn bad," he said. New home sales plunged a more-than-expected 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. "The market has got a little too far over its skis, as far as how the economy was going to go and how the Fed was going to go," Brien said. The market has been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.6 basis point to 2.496%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Minutes released on Wednesday from a Fed policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. The Treasury Department sold $42 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 2.777%. The auction was very strong with the high yield more than 2 basis points lower than the yield at the bidding deadline, Brien said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 27.2 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.996%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.655%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.471%. May 26 Thursday 2:31 PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0375 1.0546 -0.018 Six-month bills 1.47 1.5016 -0.002 Two-year note 100-2/256 2.496 -0.006 Three-year note 100-76/256 2.6451 0.014 Five-year note 99-128/256 2.7327 0.017 Seven-year note 100-152/256 2.78 0.019 10-year note 100-232/256 2.7702 0.023 20-year bond 100-236/256 3.1871 0.040 30-year bond 97-160/256 2.9956 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.50 2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products. Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31,...
BUSINESS
AFP

US 'concerned' after UN human rights chief visits China

The United States expressed concern on Saturday over China's "efforts to restrict and manipulate" the UN human rights chief's visit to the Xinjiang region where Beijing is accused of detaining over a million people in indoctrination camps. The top US diplomat reiterated his country's stance that Chinese authorities would not allow Bachelet full access during her long-planned trip, saying the United States was "concerned" about China's "efforts to restrict and manipulate her visit." 
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

China reports 293 new COVID cases for May 28 vs 362 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 293 new coronavirus cases on May 28, of which 82 were symptomatic and 211 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 362 new cases a day earlier - 96 symptomatic and 266 asymptomatic infections, which China counts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Twitter rejects Elon Musk ally's resignation from board

May 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said in a filing on Friday it would not accept Egon Durban’s resignation from the board, after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting earlier this week. Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy