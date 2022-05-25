ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Geneseo baseball adds a week of wins

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Geneseo Maple Leafs Baseball players are winding up the season strong by adding three wins to their scorebook in one week. On May 17, the Leafs defeated LaSalle-Peru 10-7. With the game was tied at seven, with Geneseo batting in the bottom of the sixth inning, Nash Clementz singled on...

Ridgewood Roundup

The Ridgewood Spartans Softball team claimed a sweet victory on Friday, May 20th. The Spartans shutout the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars 4-0 to hoist the IHSA Regional Plaque over their heads for the first time in program history. The Spartans advanced to the Class A Sectional Tournament in Williamsfield beginning on Tuesday, May 24th at 6:30.
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL
Orion boys baseball plays for regional championship

Orion baseball squared off with two Three Rivers West foes in Class 2A regional action last week. The Chargers defeated the Rockridge Rockets 4-1 in semifinals on Wednesday, May 18, in Sherrard. On a stormy Saturday morning, May 21, Sherrard overwhelmed Orion 15-7. Orion 4, Rockridge 1. Orion led 1-0...
ORION, IL
Former Hawkeyes football player Louis Matykiewicz dies

Former University of Iowa football player Louis Matykiewicz passed away on May 22 at the age of 88. Matykiewicz lettered for the Hawkeye football team from 1952-54 under head coach Forest Evashevski, playing quarterback, tight end and linebacker. He led the team in passing yards on offense and pass interceptions on defense in 1953.
MOLINE, IL
Looking Back Geneseo

When the 2006-07 draws to a close in early June, 19 retiring Geneseo School District teachers will mark the end of their teaching careers. Combined, the retirees have taught a combined total of 499 years, in the Geneseo School District. Maple City Band — the Geneseo community band — will...
GENESEO, IL
Looking Back Orion

"It really doesn't matter what you did yesterday, or what you are planning for tomorrow," Orion school board president Doug Nelson told the Class of 2007 during Graduation on Sunday May 27, at Orion High School. "It is what you do today that matters," Nelson said, "Make every day matter."
ORION, IL
Looking Back Galva

Galva High School graduate Brittany Rose is surrounded by classmates as they listen to a speaker during Sunday's commencement exercises at the school. Rose, the class's salutatorian, was one of the speakers during the ceremony. A rural Galva man remined in fair condition Tuesday afternoon after a light plane he...
GALVA, IL
Summer Camp Music Festival returns for 21st year amid muddy conditions

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer Camp Music Festival has returned to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe for its 21st year. More than 10,000 music lovers flocked to Chillicothe from all around the country, including Florida, Michigan, Kentucky and Colorado. They said they are here for good music and good vibes.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Dan D. Outdoors

Wow!! There is going to be quite a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Bishop Hill Village Park. The Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute concert will be held on that date. It is said to be “the” most accurate tribute to ABBA. The concert is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Barbra Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (309) 927-3899. The consert starts at 1 p.m. On the June 4th morning is another Bishop Hill event for you history buffs. At 10 a.m. I will be presenting a one hour presentation on WW2. It will be held in the air conditioned Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of main street. Various artifacts will also be on display. The B-17 and P-51 won’t be on display as the Bishop Hill Airport is too small. In fact, it is so small no one really knows where it’s at?
GENESEO, IL
Interview: The Pork Tornadoes At Wild Rose Casino In Clinton, May 28th

The Midwest's favorite party band is returning to eastern Iowa this Saturday to Clinton at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort. The Pork Tornadoes are making a stop in Clinton for the third stop of the band's Your Girlfriend's Favorite Tour 2022. I spoke with The Pork Tornadoes' drummer, Mike Schulte, about their upcoming show in Clinton, the tour, merch, and more.
CLINTON, IA
Preston Locker Nears First Anniversary

Marshall Driscoll and Megan David have been the proud owners of Preston Locker since July 2021. Their business is doing very well, and they hope to continue the work they are doing now and grow their client list. As the client list grows it helps the process of custom beef and hogs. They have made some changes, but the major change was the custom slaughter portion of the business. This stopped in Preston around the end of September 2019. The process to get a beef slaughter was around 24 months. With the growth of the beef and hog industry they are able to get the process done quicker. One of their major successes has been the custom smoked process. Not every locker has a smoked process, so this is very valuable to Preston Locker. Not only is it very valuable but it decreases the time to finish products for consumers. Preston Locker has been lucky enough to expand their client list because of a lot of other values as a business. In the past year they have been lucky enough to get consumers from Wisconsin and Illinois also as far as three hours away.
Kenneth Charles Shambaugh

Kenneth Charles Shambaugh, 84, passed away on May 23rd, 2022. He and Mary Ellen will be laid to rest at Liberty Cemetery just up the road from the old Farnam homestead, where they lived for over 50 years. Ken was born on September 1st, 1937, the son of Charles and...
KEWANEE, IL
Looking Back Cambridge

Residents of the community gathered Monday May 28 for Memorial Day ceremonies at the Cambridge Community Hall and on the lawn of the Henry County Courthouse. The day began with music played by the Cambridge High School band under the direction of Chris Allen. They played two more selections throughout the program.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Long-awaited cookie shop opens in the Levee District

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday is the day - Crumbl Cookies has opened in East Peoria’s Levee District. The store opened Friday at 8 a.m. - but you have until midnight Saturday morning to go there if you want to be part of their first day.
EAST PEORIA, IL

