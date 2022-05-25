Geneseo baseball adds a week of wins

Marshall Driscoll and Megan David have been the proud owners of Preston Locker since July 2021. Their business is doing very well, and they hope to continue the work they are doing now and grow their client list. As the client list grows it helps the process of custom beef and hogs. They have made some changes, but the major change was the custom slaughter portion of the business. This stopped in Preston around the end of September 2019. The process to get a beef slaughter was around 24 months. With the growth of the beef and hog industry they are able to get the process done quicker. One of their major successes has been the custom smoked process. Not every locker has a smoked process, so this is very valuable to Preston Locker. Not only is it very valuable but it decreases the time to finish products for consumers. Preston Locker has been lucky enough to expand their client list because of a lot of other values as a business. In the past year they have been lucky enough to get consumers from Wisconsin and Illinois also as far as three hours away.

4 DAYS AGO