Effective: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Washington TORNADO WATCH 274 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON ESCAMBIA MOBILE MONROE WASHINGTON

