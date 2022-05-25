ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brazil's Lula dispatched emissary to DC to meet with US officials, sources say

By Gabriel Stargardter, Matt Spetalnick
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tg1h_0fpgOjuI00
Brazil's Presidential Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner gestures before the meeting "Women in Defense of Democracy" at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO/WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva quietly dispatched his emissary, Senator Jaques Wagner, to meet with U.S. State Department officials in Washington in April, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Wagner's private meeting with U.S. officials, which has not been reported before, is part of an effort by Lula and the United States to overcome lingering wariness of each other ahead of October's election. Polls show Lula on track to beat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. read more

Wagner, a former defense minister and ex-governor of Bahia state, did not respond to requests for comment.

The State Department declined to comment.

The unannounced nature of Wagner's Washington trip underlines the skepticism of Lula - and other Latin American leftists - toward the U.S. government. It also contrasts with Lula's own high-profile tour of Europe in November, when he glad-handed with French, German and Spanish leaders. read more

Lula, a former union leader and president who was jailed on corruption charges that were overturned last year, harbors lingering suspicion of the United States, saying that U.S. investigators collaborated with the Brazilian prosecutors who put him in jail.

Meanwhile, the United States takes issue with Lula's public support for the left-wing governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which Washington views as "undemocratic."

U.S. officials have also been careful of getting close to the Lula camp for fear of appearing to favor one candidate over another during what is likely to be a combustible election, the sources said.

The specific details of Wagner's discussions with U.S. officials were not clear. Sources said they talked about the possible contours of a future Lula presidency, and how he would approach U.S. relations, without giving further details.

One of the sources said that when the U.S. government had previously spoken privately with Lula intermediaries, they had focused on the environment, which Lula's Workers Party has identified as a key friction point between Bolsonaro and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Wagner's trip came while he was in the United States for the Brazil Conference at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an annual event put on by Brazilian students in the Boston area.

During his April 9 speech at the event, Wagner appeared on Lula's behalf and said Brazil was in the midst of an "environmental crisis." He added that the environment would not be "a minor point," in Lula's potential administration - "it will be central to his government."

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Rio de Janeiro and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Brad Haynes and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#With U#Emissary#Rio De Janeiro#U S State Department#Bahia#The State Department#Latin American#German#Spanish#Brazilian
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Navy Times

Russian troops plunge through Ukraine lines in Donbas as fighting enters decisive week

SOLEDAR, Ukraine — A month into Russia’s Donbas offensive, Moscow’s troops were still searching for a breakthrough. That may have finally arrived. On May 18, Russian forces broke through Ukrainian lines west of the town of Popasna. Russia massed units there after capturing the town on May 8, preparing for a larger assault to drive into the open terrain to the west. Their primary objective appears to be cutting the highway leading from Bakhmut to the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, the last remaining Ukrainian outposts in Luhansk Oblast and the scene of fierce urban fighting for weeks.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy