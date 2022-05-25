Amazon driver jumps from moving van after grenade thrown inside, Oklahoma police say
(SUNHERALD) An Amazon driver was out delivering packages in Oklahoma City when he heard something hit the floor toward the back...www.98online.com
(SUNHERALD) An Amazon driver was out delivering packages in Oklahoma City when he heard something hit the floor toward the back...www.98online.com
Clearly our sense of humor is perverted if that was supposed to be funny. The potential for harm is never funny.
People could have been killed by the moving vehicle. How is that funny. ? It could have been somebody’s family. Could have been yours.
Comments / 14