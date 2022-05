Squeezing into a restaurant booth crowded with champions last Saturday, an earlier version of myself might have felt like an impostor. But through the years I’ve learned to vanquish the nagging demons of inferiority — or at least lull them into complacency with liberal doses of endorphins — and in my post-race afterglow I accepted that each of us had just returned from our own individual quests for enlightenment.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO