Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says scammer pretending to be deputy

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is warning crime victims and their families about a phone scam, saying someone is impersonating one of their lieutenants.

“It’s frustrating that somebody is trying to use a public figure such as a deputy or especially a lieutenant at the sheriff’s office to make these phone calls to a victim of a crime,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jared Strand.

A crime victim’s mother said she got a call from Strand on Tuesday. In reality, she didn’t. It was a scammer impersonating him, masking their phone number as the Pottawatomie County dispatch line and ultimately spooking the woman.

“They’re stressed out about it. They were extremely worried,” Strand said of the victim’s mother. “So that’s a concern for us because we’re not going to put up with somebody harassing, threatening or trying to intimidate a victim of any crime.”

Lt. Jared Strand, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

The real Lt. Strand tells KFOR the spoofer told the woman that she needed to come down to the Pottawatomie County Courthouse to fill out some paperwork because a warrant was being issued for her.

Then after the call, the victim said they got a text from an unknown number saying they could help with this newly presented trouble from the preceding phone call.

The victim then called the investigator working her son’s case.

“They called the investigator assigned to the case and said, ‘Hey, I just talked to Lieutenant Strand, and this is what he said,'” Strand explained. “So [the investigator] called me, and I said, ‘No, I have not talked to anybody.’ I wasn’t even at work yet.”

Pottawatomie County investigators are working to trace the caller, but in the meantime want other crime victims and their families in the community to beware.

“I feel for any victim that gets a phone call like this,” Strand said. “They’ve already been victimized once and then they have to go through court proceedings, and now this, and it’s not fair to them. That’s why we’re taking this very seriously because we’re going to get it figured out.”

Strand said they’re not sure of the scammer’s intent because no money was asked for on the phone call, but if and when they’re caught, they could be facing cyber crime charges.

