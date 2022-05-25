Geek Pride Day was started by a Spanish blogger in 2006

May 25 (UPI) -- Geek Pride Day, an annual May 25 celebration of all things geek culture, began in Spain in 2006 before spreading internationally thanks to the Internet.

The holiday was founded in 2006, when Spanish blogger Senor Buebo, aka German Martinez, suggested a holiday called Dia del Orgullo Friki to celebrate hallmarks of geek culture such as comic books, science fiction, fantasy, cosplaying and role playing games.

Geek Pride Day gained popularity online and had spread to the United States by 2008.

The day coincides with Towel Day, a tribute to Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams. The first Towel Day was held on May 25, 2001, two weeks after the author's death. Fans celebrate the holiday by carrying around towels all day -- a practice recommended by the titular guide in Adams' sci-fi comedy franchise.

Other holidays and observances for May 25, 2022, include African Liberation Day, National Brown-Bag-It Day, National Missing Children's Day, National Senior Health & Fitness Day, National Tap Dance Day, National Wine Day, Towel Day, World Orienteering Day and World Otter Day.