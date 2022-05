The Dallas Mavericks’ season was on the line on Thursday night, but you couldn’t really tell that based on how Luka Doncic was playing. The Mavericks star failed to give great effort during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Doncic went 2/12 in the first half for just six points. But it wasn’t his shooting that was the issue for TNT commentator Stan Van Gundy.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO