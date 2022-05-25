ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Calls For 'Small Sacrifices' To Stop Mass Shootings

 3 days ago

Actor Matthew McConaughey , who grew up in the Texas town of Uvalde where a resident killed at least 19 elementary school students and two adults Tuesday, urged Americans to “make small sacrifices” to curb gun violence.

In a tweet early Wednesday, the Oscar winner wrote: “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves: ‘What is that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’”

“We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” he continued.

McConaughey emphasized that the solution was a nonpartisan issue.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star last year considered a challenge to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, but ultimately decided against it . He didn’t say whether he planned to campaign as a Democrat or Republican.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” he said in November. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Janice Briggs
3d ago

It's also time for everyone to stop looking at the color of one's skin and come together on one 🤝 accord which in other words UNITE IN PRAYER all around the entire world. Especially where the area's GUNS and VIOLENCE has taken place. Also we need GOD to be put back in places where his name has been excluded and that's everywhere THE WHOLE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AMEN. For GOD is in Control of his entire world not HUMANS BEINGS. Sincerely, JANICE BRIGGS

Zina Serena
3d ago

This is not a GUN issue, but a MORAL issue. If people were to value each others lives more, we would not have the violence we have today. Think before acting. Think before speaking. We are all equal humans deserving of respect and dignity in this life. Let's treat each other how we want to be treated.

clint
3d ago

Do better? How about a school that shooters cannot just walk into in broad daylight with a rifle that could have been spotted long before he got up to the door. How about locked doors ?

