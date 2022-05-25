ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Nyberg: Local man teaches people how to make pizza

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIgT6_0fpgH9aY00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local man, Frank Zabski, known as the “polish pizzaiolo,“ is holding cooking classes to teach people how to make pizza at his new business venture, the New Haven Pizza School. He has a mobile unit, or a mobile school, all set up to come to you.

“No one comes to your house and shows you how to make pizza, so I saw an opportunity and I kind of threw it out there and it’s been truly crazy,” said Zabski.

Zabski is passionate about creating delicious pizza and teaching others to how to create restaurant style pizzas in their own homes. His class has no secrets or tricks. Zabski teaches all of his students every step of the pizza making process, while playing some Frank Sinatra tunes.

You can find more information at the New Haven Pizza School Facebook group or website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New Haven celebrates revitalization of Mill River community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is celebrating the latest phase of a massive revitalization project for the Mill River community. “We’re excited to welcome home over 200 new families in both affordable and market-rate units,” said Karen DuBois-Walton, president of Elm City Communities Housing Authority. “Families in the affordable units […]
WTNH

Brookfield couple raise awareness on veterans suffering from depression

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Brookfield couple who served in the United States Military is doing their part to bring awareness to veterans battling depression through their company “Calculated Survival.” “Calculated survival” prepares others for what they call the “best and the worst the wilderness has to offer.” The Brookfield couple is leading others away […]
BROOKFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Pizza#Cooking#Wtnh#Polish
WTNH

WATCH: Bantam Fire Company rescues cat after stuck in wall for 15 hours

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bantam Fire Company rescued a cat that was stuck in the wall of a residence on Monday. Fire officials responded to a home in the Bantam borough of Litchfield on Bantam Lake Road around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a cat stuck in the wall for approximately 15 hours. Rescue […]
WTNH

Nyberg: Yale alum Brian Roach discusses career change from banking to nursing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sometimes in life you’re called to make a change, you look at life differently and want more than one career, one chapter. Brian Roach went from spending nearly 20 years in the banking industry to enrolling in nursing school at Duke University. Roach is now studying to be a nurse […]
WTNH

Somers teen competing for Scripps National Spelling Bee

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Julia Settevendemie, a Somers native is vying for the chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Settevendemie is competing against 234 spellers from across the globe. In order to reach Wednesday morning’s quarterfinals in Washington, D.C., Settevendemie, an eighth-grade student at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School had to advance […]
WTNH

1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Campers kick-off Memorial Day weekend at Hammonasset

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The campgrounds at Hammonasset Beach State Park are officially open for the summer on Friday, and the weather didn’t impact any of the guest’s plans for Memorial Day weekend. Toni Baranowski is a natural when it comes to camping. She started learning all the tricks as a Girl Scout, and to […]
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Teen hurt after falling off cliffs at Gillette Castle State Park

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old was injured after falling off the cliffs at Gillette Castle State Park on Monday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene at Gillette Castle alongside the East Haddam, East Hampton, and Chester Fire Departments. Officials discovered that the teen was hurt after falling […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
WTNH

Roofing contractor injured after fall from skylight at Fairfield University

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A roofing contractor is seriously injured a fall at Fairfield University, according to fire officials. The Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the campus around 7:17 a.m. Tuesday morning to find a private roofing contractor had fallen 40 feet through a skylight of the Central Utilities Facility building. Units on scene stabilized […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven holds wreath-laying ceremony ahead of Memorial Day

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven residents honored fallen soldiers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park and the World War Memorial flagpole on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day. Families of servicemembers who died at war reflected on the lives of their loved ones. “All families at that time that had loved ones in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy