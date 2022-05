Enough! As a life member of the National Rifle Association for over 50 years, I have some strong comments for certain politicians, those who elect them, and the NRA. 1. On a national level, prohibit all semi-automatic long guns and high-capacity magazines and strictly regulate semi-automatic handguns. The Second Amendment regulates “arms,” not guns. We already prohibit the possession of hand grenades, flame throwers and machine guns. We need to add a few more military weapons of war.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO