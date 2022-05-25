Senate candidate Katie Britt confident after moving to runoff election in June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate is not over yet in Alabama. A runoff election is now set for frontrunner candidate Katie Britt and Congressman Mo Brooks next month.

The winner will go on to face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the general election on November 5.

Britt addressed supporters following the primary election as if it were a victory speech, saying it is clear Alabamians want new blood.

Joined by her husband and two children on stage, she said “Nobody will work harder than me and I am ready to show Washington, D.C. what Alabama is made of.”

The winner of the senate seat in November will replace Sen. Richard Shelby who has held the position over three decades.

“We are going to keep working hard every day to earn the vote of every single Alabamian,” Britt said. “We’re going to do it. Folks, we couldn’t do it without you. We’re going to continue this momentum. We have 28 days to make this happen.”

Britt did address Brooks as her opponent, but did not identify him by name. She said he will say or do anything to gain politically, no matter what the truth is.

“And that folks is the definition of a career politician, and we have way too many of them in Washington, D.C.” Britt said. “It’s always about them, it’s not about Alabama, it’s not what’s best for America, it’s what motivates them.”

The runoff election is set for June 21.

