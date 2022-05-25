ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Senate candidate Katie Britt confident after moving to runoff election in June

By Jen Cardone
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate is not over yet in Alabama. A runoff election is now set for frontrunner candidate Katie Britt and Congressman Mo Brooks next month.

Alabama 2022 Primary Election Results

The winner will go on to face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the general election on November 5.

Britt addressed supporters following the primary election as if it were a victory speech, saying it is clear Alabamians want new blood.

Joined by her husband and two children on stage, she said “Nobody will work harder than me and I am ready to show Washington, D.C. what Alabama is made of.”

The winner of the senate seat in November will replace Sen. Richard Shelby who has held the position over three decades.

“We are going to keep working hard every day to earn the vote of every single Alabamian,” Britt said. “We’re going to do it. Folks, we couldn’t do it without you. We’re going to continue this momentum. We have 28 days to make this happen.”

Britt did address Brooks as her opponent, but did not identify him by name. She said he will say or do anything to gain politically, no matter what the truth is.

“And that folks is the definition of a career politician, and we have way too many of them in Washington, D.C.” Britt said. “It’s always about them, it’s not about Alabama, it’s not what’s best for America, it’s what motivates them.”

The runoff election is set for June 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

While incumbent Kay Ivey cruised to winning her party's nomination for governor, the democrats will make history with their next nominee state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and Ylanda Flowers of Birmingham are in the democratic runoff, and the state party says either would be the party's first black nominee.
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning's unofficial results.
The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are "incredibly upset" about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
Alabama voters will head back to the polls in a little less than a month. A number of primaries ended without a candidate getting the necessary majority to win outright, forcing run-offs in some statewide races.
A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
With the retirement of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, this seat is open for the first time since 1986. The loss of Shelby in Washington will take away a lot of political clout that Alabama has enjoyed for decades.
An Alabama representative facing felony theft charges lost to his challenger in Tuesday's Republican primary. Will Dismukes lost to opponent Jerry Starnes 2,517 votes, or 38%, to 4,096 votes, or 62%. Starnes, president of the Prattville's City Council, is a supervisor for parole officers for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. He faces no Democratic challengers in the November election for the House District 88 seat.
An embattled state lawmaker who in 2020 celebrated the birthday of a KKK founder was one of several Alabama House incumbents to lose a primary contest Tuesday. Others were forced into June runoffs, according to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State.
Police reform is now happening at the federal level. President Biden signed an executive order on May 25, implementing a number of changes and even creating a data base to limit the spread of bad police or law enforcement officers.
The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama's local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he'll remain sheriff following the November general election.
Here are the results from Tuesday's Alabama Republican and Democratic primaries for governor and U.S. Senate. The vote determined who will represent each party in the Nov. 8 General Election for scores of offices – from legislators, district attorneys, and county commissioners. Candidates who did not get more than 50 percent of the vote will be in runoffs that will be held June 21.
