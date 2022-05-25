Nassau County Executive Invites Residents to Celebrate Fleet Week

“Greetings from Baldwin,” a 10-by-18-foot postcard mural, has been completed on the brick wall of the Deli Boy, on Atlantic Avenue, by viral street artist Efren Andaluz III, known professionally as Andaluz The Artist. Initially a concept by a 20-year Baldwinite, Steven Velazquez, who sought funding from the Chamber of Commerce last year, the mural features Baldwin legends including the late Yankees announcer Bob Sheppard and photographer Moneta Sleet Jr., and scenes such as the annual paper boat race, and is expected to add buzz to Baldwin and attract visitors who will spend money at local shops.
