Nassau County Executive Invites Residents to Celebrate Fleet Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman announced that Nassau County will once again host a Navy Helicopter Landing in Eisenhower park on Saturday May 28 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM as part of the “Fleet Week 2022”...

Legislature Approves Paid Internship Program for Local College Students

During the Monday, May 23 meeting of the full Nassau County Legislature at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, legislators voted unanimously to allocate $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to establish a new paid scholarship program for local college students. Under the County program, interns will...
CBS New York

Crowds expected at Jones Beach for Bethpage Air Show

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Big crowds are expected to gather for the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday, but the weather could be a factor.Friday's scheduled practice was canceled due to poor conditions.The elite U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this year's show for the first time in three years.The air show will be at full capacity, with as many as 300,000 people in attendance. Officials are promising a safe and secure event. "The toll plazas leading into Jones Beach were eliminated years ago. So you go right to the parking field. If you monitor the park app and the Bethpage Air Show app, you'll see what parking fields are open and you just go to those parking fields and there are minimum delays," said New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman. "It's a great day for us to honor our veterans, honor our military and honor those who have fallen in service to their country."There is another show on Sunday morning.
New Jersey Just Made All State Parks & Beaches Free to Enter All Summer

Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.
Sheriff's Office to Hold Memorial Day Ceremony for Fallen Officers

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 am, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs P.B.A. and the Suffolk County Correction Officers Association, will host its Annual Memorial Service to honor 76 Suffolk County Correction Officers and Deputy Sheriffs who have died in service since 1887. In the past year, the department lost three additional members from their ranks including an officer to COVID-19, as well as 25-year-old Correction Officer Candice Ogiejko who was killed in a tragic car accident last June.
Variance for proposed storage facility in Rockville Centre vetoed amid resident backlash

Amid backlash from several residents, the Rockville Centre Zoning Board denied a variance a developer sought to build a storage facility at 117 N. Long Beach Road on May 17. WMG Rockville Owner LLC, an affiliate of the Florida-based Miami City Self Storage Development & Investment, spent $5.5 million to purchase the 52,811-square-foot-building on the property earlier this year in an area of the village known as Little Town.
SCPD To Hold Graduation of 182nd Recruit Class

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over the Suffolk County Police Academy graduation ceremony in Brentwood on May 27 at 10 a.m. As part of their training, the recruits completed 31 weeks of academy training with more than 1,000 hours of...
Missing Garden City South Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Joy Ottaviano, age 90, had last been seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Late Saturday morning, May 28, police announce she has been located. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police...
Four Charged During Impaired Driving Detail In Patchogue

Four people were charged during a detail targeting alcohol and drug impaired drivers on Long Island. Officers from the Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol Bureau targeted multiple roadways leading in and out of Patchogue Village for offenses that involved driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, according to police.
Mount Sinai holds 38th annual golf tournament

On May 16, Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital held its 38th annual golf tournament and fundraiser across Long Island. Golfers had the opportunity to play at Rockaway Hunting Club, the Rockville Links Club, and The Seawane Club in Hewlett Harbor, where a reception and dinner was held afterwards. Mount Sinai also honored Rockville Centre resident and Deputy General Counsel of the National Football League Larry Ferazani. Town of Hempstead Councilman Anthony D’Esposito was awarded with a community service awards from Mount Sinai.
‘Greetings from Baldwin’ mural is done

“Greetings from Baldwin,” a 10-by-18-foot postcard mural, has been completed on the brick wall of the Deli Boy, on Atlantic Avenue, by viral street artist Efren Andaluz III, known professionally as Andaluz The Artist. Initially a concept by a 20-year Baldwinite, Steven Velazquez, who sought funding from the Chamber of Commerce last year, the mural features Baldwin legends including the late Yankees announcer Bob Sheppard and photographer Moneta Sleet Jr., and scenes such as the annual paper boat race, and is expected to add buzz to Baldwin and attract visitors who will spend money at local shops.
PSEG Long Island Raises More Than $52,000 for the March of Dimes

PSEG Long Island, along with everyone’s furry friend Super Grover from “Sesame Street,” helped kick off the March for Babies at Jones Beach on Sunday, May 15. PSEG Long Island employees raised more than $52,000 and came out in force to support the fight for the health of all moms and babies.
Monique Chandler-Waterman Humbled by Landslide Special Election Victory

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American community activist Monique Chandler-Waterman said on Wednesday she was “humbled” by her Special Election landslide victory in the three-way race in the 58th New York State Assembly District in Brooklyn. “The 58th Assembly District has a new Assembly Member!” exclaimed...
