National Rifle Association to hold annual convention in Houston, days after school shooting

The 2022 National Rifle Association's annual meetings and exhibits convention is set to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston from May 27 to May 29, just days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the NRA's website , former President Donald Trump will headline a "star-studded cast of political heavyweights" in a "celebration of Second Amendment rights."

"NRA members are excited to hear him speak and thank him for his support for our right to keep and bear arms," said NRA Executive Vice President & CEO Wayne LaPierre.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at the convention as well.

Senator John Cornyn had planned on going but will not be attending. A message from his office said: "Prior to the tragedy today in Uvalde we had already informed the NRA he would not be able to speak due to an unexpected change in his schedule. He now has to be in D.C. for personal reasons on Friday."

Ninteen elementary school children and two teachers were killed after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the school on Tuesday. The shooter was carrying a handgun and a rifle, according to Govenor Abbott.

The Uvalde school shooting happened four years after 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

